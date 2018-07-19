© Renesas Electronics Corp. Products | July 19, 2018
Scalable digital controllers for cloud computing, communications and industrial applications
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced two new PMBus™ compliant, fully digital DC/DC controllers that provide single output point-of-load (POL) conversions for FPGAs, DSPs, ASICs, network processors and general purpose system rails.
This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The ISL68300 with integrated MOSFET drivers and ISL68301 with PWM output simplify designing power supplies for data center, wired and wireless communications, and factory automation equipment. The ISL68300 can drive discrete external MOSFETs directly, while the ISL68301 pairs with Renesas’ smart power stages or DrMOS power stages to create a complete voltage regulator solution.
The ISL68300 and ISL68301 digital controllers feature a high-speed current share bus that parallels up to eight controllers in an 8-phase 240A+ current share configuration. Both controllers implement Renesas’ digital ChargeMode™ control modulation, which responds to load transients in a single switching cycle, and provides an inherently stable control loop without requiring external compensation. This modulation architecture significantly reduces output capacitor requirements and minimizes Vout undershoot and overshoot.
“The scalability of the ISL68300 and ISL68301 single output digital controllers provide industry leading performance and support a wide range of load currents,” said Mark Downing, Vice President, Core Power Solutions Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The new digital controllers complement our award-winning digital dual-output multiphase controllers, giving customers everything they need to power all the rails in their next-generation systems.”
Engineers can use the PowerNavigator™ GUI with the ISL68300 and ISL68301 to simplify power supply setup, sequencing, configuration and monitoring, including all device parameters and telemetry. Full schematic designs are completed in minutes, and the GUI with PMBus makes it easy to control the entire design and change features without soldering components or rework. To download the PowerNavigator GUI, please visit: www.intersil.com/powernavigator.
Key Features of ISL68300 and ISL68301 Digital Controllers
Pricing and Availability
The ISL68300 with integrated driver optimized to work with discrete MOSFETs is available now in a 4mm x 4mm, 24-lead QFN package and priced at $2.60 USD in 1k quantities. Single-phase and 2-phase evaluation boards are available for $125 USD each. For more information, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl68300.
The ISL68301 with PWM output for pairing with ISL99227B smart power stages or DrMOS power stages is available now in a 4mm x 4mm, 24-lead QFN package and priced at $2.26 USD in 1k quantities. Single-phase and 2-phase evaluation boards are available for $125 USD each. For more information, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl68301.
- Parallel up to eight controllers in a single droop-less current sharing output
- Output voltage range: 0.45V to 5.5V
- Input voltage range: 4.75V to 16V or 4.5V to 5.5V
- 0.5% output voltage accuracy over line, load, and temperature
- Switching frequency range of 200kHz to 1.0MHz
- Proprietary single-wire Digital-DC™ (DDC) serial bus enables voltage sequencing and fault spreading with other Renesas digital power ICs
- Cycle-by-cycle inductor peak current protection
- Configurable fault protection for Vout under voltage (UV), over voltage (OV), Vin UV/OV, and temperature
- Nonvolatile memory stores operating parameters and records telemetry fault events
