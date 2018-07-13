© Intel Corporation Components | July 13, 2018
Intel acquire eASIC
Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of programmable chips.
"I’m excited to announce that Intel plans to expand its programmable solutions portfolio to include structured ASICs by acquiring eASIC®, a leading structured ASICs provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California. eASIC has a proven, 19-year success record, leading products and a world-class team, which will join Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group. The addition of eASIC will help us meet customers’ diverse needs of time-to-market, features, performance, cost, power and product life cycles", writes Daniel (Dan) McNamara is corporate vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group at Intel Corporation.
Completion of the acquisition is expected in the third quarter of 2018 after customary closing conditions are met.
Image: Dan McNamara (left), corporate vice president and general manager of Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group, stands with eASIC CEO, Ronnie Vasishta, outside Intel Corporation headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
