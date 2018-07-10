© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata expands capacity at Fukui

Passive component manufacturer Murata plans to expand its multilayer ceramic capacitor production capacity at the Fukui factory.

Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. located in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, has acquired a new site to expand production capacity. Preparation of the site for development started in June 2018, while construction of the new production building is scheduled to begin in September 2018, a press release states.



Completion of the building project, an investment of JPY 29 billion (EUR 223 million), is scheduled for the end of December 2019.



The construction of the new facility is intended to increase production capacity for ceramic multilayer capacitors in order to respond to increased demand.