TTI acquires Compona AG

TTI, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has acquired privately held Compona AG (Switzerland) and the latter’s German subsidiary Cosy Electronics GmbH.

Both Compona and Cosy are specialty distributors of interconnect products and provide services such as in-house assembly of specific connector ranges and full support on custom cable harnesses. Compona CEO, Riet Morell, will continue to lead Compona AG reporting to Glyn Dennehy, TTI President, EMEA, a press release states.



The combined revenue and market share of TTI and Compona is said to create one of the largest specialty distributorship of interconnect, passive and electromechanical products in Switzerland. Cosy GmbH will expand the TTI footprint in Germany.



Dennehy said of the acquisition, “We are proud to be bringing Compona and Cosy’s experienced and talented team, plus their high quality and specialist supplier line card, into the TTI Family of Companies and welcome the opportunity to enhance their already preferred status with their customer base.”