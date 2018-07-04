© elmatica

Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica establishing in South Africa

Due to increased business and a demand for closer technical assistance from the company’s customers, Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica has allocated resources to support the growing market in South Africa.

– We keep expanding into new markets, both Turkey and South Africa has increased in activity, business and interest. In South Africa alone we had an impressive 245 percent sales increase compared to 2016. We also notice that our South African customers appreciate a firmer presence in relation to technical support. This has strengthened our decision towards immediately establishing a temporary department there, says CEO of Elmatica Didrik Bech in a press release.



Elmatica has over the last year been an active partner in dozens of new projects in South Africa.



The company’s plan is to establish a permanent team in the country to allow easy access to knowledge about the necessary technology, processes and compliance. As of now, the Swedish Country Manager Mikael Jansson has been temporarily relocated from Stockholm to South Africa.