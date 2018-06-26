© otnaydur dreamstime.com

S3 Semiconductors acquired by Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement with S3 Group to acquire its S3 Semiconductors business.

“Over the years, S3 Semiconductors has built a first-class team that is focused on creating complex, high-quality custom products. This deal represents a compelling opportunity for S3 Semiconductors’ employees, customers and other stakeholders as the business becomes part of a highly synergistic organization with a global footprint,” said John O’Brien, CEO of S3 Group, in a press release.



“S3 Semiconductors has a proven track record of designing and delivering differentiated mixed-signal and RF System-on-Chip products as well as an extensive IP portfolio which has been developed by a talented team of advanced design engineers over many years. This acquisition builds on Adesto’s position as a leading provider of memory technology to customers across IoT markets. With the addition of new technologies and expertise, we can better serve our customers by offering a broader range of innovative semiconductor products,” said Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Adesto.



S3 Group will now focus on its S3 Connected Health business.