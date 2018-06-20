© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Potential Dialog / Synapics - Deal is confirmed

Dialog Semiconductor Plc. has announced it will 'proceed with Due Diligence for a potential acquisition of Synaptics'.

The Board of Dialog Semiconductor plc has decided to proceed with due diligence and detailed discussions in connection with a potential acquisition of Synaptics Incorporated. Aim is to "accelerate its growth in IoT ("Internet of Things") and enhance its position in the Mobile market", an ad-hoc announcement states.



"No assurance can be given that any transaction will be agreed. Any transaction would be subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. The Board expects that any transaction would be paid for in cash primarily financed by cash from the balance sheet and debt", the announcement continues.