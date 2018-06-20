© Continental Business | June 20, 2018
Continental expands its Trutnov powertrain plant
Continental has opened a combined production and storage facility in Trutnov, Czech Republic. While it is packed with modern robotics and automation, following the Industry 4.0 principle with fully consistent data flows, 200 new jobs have been created.
“With this investment in Trutnov in the North East of the Czech Republic, Continental will be in an excellent strategic position to meet the increasing demand for advanced NOx sensors”, says Klaus Hau, Head of Sensors & Actuators Business Unit, Powertrain Division, in a press release. These electronic components detect nitrogen oxides in the exhaust gas of a vehicle and provide the data for the effective conversion of NOx into harmless substances.
3'000 square metres of the new hall will be dedicated to nine new production lines, another 2'220 square metres will provide storage space. Two SMT lines for the production of printed circuit boards complement the sensor manufacturing, the release continues.
“Linking the existing production and storage areas to the new construction plant has been a great challenge since the beginning of the project," says Jiří Barvínek, Head of the Technical Department at the Continental plant in Trutnov. “Despite the tight schedule, we focused on maximum functionality and energy efficiency of the building, as well as the most effective solution for new automated production."
