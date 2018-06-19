© Team in Motion photography / dimitra / pavlaki Business | June 19, 2018
Airbus collaborates with Wilhelmsen on UAS for maritime deliveries
Airbus and Wilhelmsen Ships Service have entered into a strategic collaboration to drive the development of an end-to-end service for safe deliveries of parcels with an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), in the maritime industry.
Skyways is an experimental project aimed at developing a safe and commercially viable aerial unmanned delivery system for use in dense urban cities in its first trial phase. The project is being led by a team in Singapore, where plans are progressing towards the launch of a first trial system at the National University of Singapore in July 2018.
The MoU signature with Wilhelmsen paves the way for the start of a second trial phase which will cover the delivery of goods from the Singapore coast to ships anchored at bay – commonly known as ‘shore-to-ship’, a press release from Airbus states.
Under this collaboration, Airbus is the overall Skyways system architect and provider, contributing its expertise in aeronautical vertical lift solutions and experiences from its first trial phase, to develop the UAS for shore-to-ship deliveries. The UAS is a system-of-systems that includes aviation-standard UAVs, ground control stations, air navigation systems, and operational and maintenance procedures. Wilhelmsen will develop and provide customer services, and ensure compliance of the UAS operations with maritime safety and security regulations.
The initial two-week shore-to-ship pilot trial will begin in the third quarter of 2018, delivering parcels to vessels anchored off the coast of Singapore – one of the world’s busiest ports. Command and delivery centres will be set up at the pier to facilitate the deliveries, with an initial delivery range of up to 3km from the shoreline. A second delivery station will be positioned at an open space in Marina South to extend delivery coverage to more anchored vessels.
Airbus’ Skyways lead Leo Jeoh, said: “This collaboration with Wilhelmsen, the first of its kind in the region, gives us a unique test bed where we can trial, refine and shape the future of shore-to-ship drone technologies. This also serves as an exciting opportunity to bring together the strong domain expertise of both Airbus and Wilhelmsen, to pioneer the future of UAS in the maritime industry.”
“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with a forward thinking, industry leader like Airbus. When we announced last year that we were pursuing drone delivery, we were greeted with a fair amount of scepticism, but our collaboration with Airbus, shows we really do mean business,” said Marius Johansen, Vice President Commercial, Ships Agency at Wilhelmsen Ships Service.
The MoU signature with Wilhelmsen paves the way for the start of a second trial phase which will cover the delivery of goods from the Singapore coast to ships anchored at bay – commonly known as ‘shore-to-ship’, a press release from Airbus states.
Under this collaboration, Airbus is the overall Skyways system architect and provider, contributing its expertise in aeronautical vertical lift solutions and experiences from its first trial phase, to develop the UAS for shore-to-ship deliveries. The UAS is a system-of-systems that includes aviation-standard UAVs, ground control stations, air navigation systems, and operational and maintenance procedures. Wilhelmsen will develop and provide customer services, and ensure compliance of the UAS operations with maritime safety and security regulations.
The initial two-week shore-to-ship pilot trial will begin in the third quarter of 2018, delivering parcels to vessels anchored off the coast of Singapore – one of the world’s busiest ports. Command and delivery centres will be set up at the pier to facilitate the deliveries, with an initial delivery range of up to 3km from the shoreline. A second delivery station will be positioned at an open space in Marina South to extend delivery coverage to more anchored vessels.
Airbus’ Skyways lead Leo Jeoh, said: “This collaboration with Wilhelmsen, the first of its kind in the region, gives us a unique test bed where we can trial, refine and shape the future of shore-to-ship drone technologies. This also serves as an exciting opportunity to bring together the strong domain expertise of both Airbus and Wilhelmsen, to pioneer the future of UAS in the maritime industry.”
“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with a forward thinking, industry leader like Airbus. When we announced last year that we were pursuing drone delivery, we were greeted with a fair amount of scepticism, but our collaboration with Airbus, shows we really do mean business,” said Marius Johansen, Vice President Commercial, Ships Agency at Wilhelmsen Ships Service.
LEMO USA achieves 2016 revision for ISO 13485 certification LEMO USA, Inc. has received their certificate for the 2016 revision of the ISO 13485...
Premier Farnell names new President The distributor announces a change in leadership as Graham McBeth retires from his position...
Airbus collaborates with Wilhelmsen on UAS for maritime deliveries Airbus and Wilhelmsen Ships Service have entered into a strategic collaboration to drive...
Murata: 'No damages after earthquake' On June 18, 2018, at 7:58 AM local time, an earthquake struck Osaka Prefecture.
PLS’ UDE enables real multicore debugging for NXP’s S32V234... With support of NXP’s S32V234 automotive multicore SoCs by the Universal Debug Engine...
Broadcom lays off more than 1'000 employees after Brocade merger Following the acquisition of Brocade, Broadcom says that it has laid off about 1’100...
Japanese manufacturer starts production in Slovakia MinebeaMitsumi has held an opening ceremony for its new – 26’000 square metres – plant in...
Safran and Nexter sign a framework agreement Nexter and Safran have signed a framework contract concerning Safran Electronics...
Bombardier Transportation opens production hall in Germany Bombardier Transportation inaugurated a new final assembly hall in Bautzen...
Ultralow jitter clock generation (4.5GHz) & clock distribution (7.5GHz)... Analog Devices announced the LTC6952, LTC6953, LTC6955 and LTC6955-1 family of low...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands & doubles in size in Waldenburg Just two years after opening its – highly automated – logistics centre with sample factory, Würth is investing another EUR 25 million at its site in Waldenburg.
European research project iDev40 focuses on networking The European research project iDev40 (Integrated Development 4.0) is launched today under the...
Q&A on Wireless Charging The primary goal in any wireless power design is to guarantee delivery of the required power under worst-case power transfer conditions. However, it is equally important to avoid thermal and electrical overstress in the receiver...
High reliability VRLA batteries from Yuasa available at Gresham... Authorised Yuasa battery distributor Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury based...
IQD and Digi-Key inks distribution deal IQD Frequency Products, part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos group, announces they have...
Hirose Electric expands into the Italian market The Japanese connectors manufacturer says that it is expanding its European...
German component distribution defies challenges Despite component shortages, the German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) continued to grow during the first quarter of 2018. The order situation remains stable.
Infineon gears up for stronger long-term growth Infineon Technologies AG is seeing strong long-term growth drivers in its target markets –...
Stemmer Imaging establishes subsidiary in Austria As of July 1, Stemmer Imaging now has its own subsidiary in Austria. In the future, customers...
Hailo raises $12.5M to develop chip for embedded AI applications Hailo, a company developing a proprietary chip for deep learning on edge devices, has...
Precise Biometrics teams up with NXP on contactless smart cards Swedish fingerprint software provider, Precise Biometrics, and NXP Semiconductors collaborate...
Compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Most ReadLoad more news
- High reliability VRLA batteries from Yuasa available at Gresham Power
- European research project iDev40 focuses on networking
- 25 years for Flex in Hungary - new investments and hirings
- Leoni invests millions in new Bulgarian manufacturing plant
- Swedish electric car maker to build second plant in China
Comments