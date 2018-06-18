© The White House via YouTube - For illustrative purposes Business | June 18, 2018
Broadcom lays off more than 1'000 employees after Brocade merger
Following the acquisition of Brocade, Broadcom says that it has laid off about 1’100 employees across the company in order to cut costs.
In a regulatory filling, Broadcom details the restructuring expenses following the merger. The company started implementing cost reduction activities associated with the Brocade merger during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018.
In connection with the Brocade Merger, Broadcom recognised USD 35 million and USD 143 million of restructuring costs primarily related to employee termination costs. About 1’100 employees have been terminated from the workforce across all business and functional areas on a global basis as a result of the Brocade Merger, the according to the filling.
The company says in the filling that management is in the process of further evaluating its resources and business needs and may eliminate additional positions, which would result in additional restructuring costs.
The majority of the employee termination costs balance is expected to be paid in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.
In connection with the Brocade Merger, Broadcom recognised USD 35 million and USD 143 million of restructuring costs primarily related to employee termination costs. About 1’100 employees have been terminated from the workforce across all business and functional areas on a global basis as a result of the Brocade Merger, the according to the filling.
The company says in the filling that management is in the process of further evaluating its resources and business needs and may eliminate additional positions, which would result in additional restructuring costs.
The majority of the employee termination costs balance is expected to be paid in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Broadcom lays off more than 1'000 employees after Brocade merger Following the acquisition of Brocade, Broadcom says that it has laid off about 1’100...
Japanese manufacturer starts production in Slovakia MinebeaMitsumi has held an opening ceremony for its new – 26’000 square metres – plant in...
Safran and Nexter sign a framework agreement Nexter and Safran have signed a framework contract concerning Safran Electronics...
Bombardier Transportation opens production hall in Germany Bombardier Transportation inaugurated a new final assembly hall in Bautzen...
Ultralow jitter clock generation (4.5GHz) & clock distribution (7.5GHz)... Analog Devices announced the LTC6952, LTC6953, LTC6955 and LTC6955-1 family of low...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands & doubles in size in Waldenburg Just two years after opening its – highly automated – logistics centre with sample factory, Würth is investing another EUR 25 million at its site in Waldenburg.
European research project iDev40 focuses on networking The European research project iDev40 (Integrated Development 4.0) is launched today under the...
Q&A on Wireless Charging The primary goal in any wireless power design is to guarantee delivery of the required power under worst-case power transfer conditions. However, it is equally important to avoid thermal and electrical overstress in the receiver...
High reliability VRLA batteries from Yuasa available at Gresham... Authorised Yuasa battery distributor Gresham Power Electronics, the Salisbury based...
IQD and Digi-Key inks distribution deal IQD Frequency Products, part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos group, announces they have...
Hirose Electric expands into the Italian market The Japanese connectors manufacturer says that it is expanding its European...
German component distribution defies challenges Despite component shortages, the German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) continued to grow during the first quarter of 2018. The order situation remains stable.
Infineon gears up for stronger long-term growth Infineon Technologies AG is seeing strong long-term growth drivers in its target markets –...
Stemmer Imaging establishes subsidiary in Austria As of July 1, Stemmer Imaging now has its own subsidiary in Austria. In the future, customers...
Hailo raises $12.5M to develop chip for embedded AI applications Hailo, a company developing a proprietary chip for deep learning on edge devices, has...
Precise Biometrics teams up with NXP on contactless smart cards Swedish fingerprint software provider, Precise Biometrics, and NXP Semiconductors collaborate...
Compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Major order from Geely Auto Group for Paragon Paragon AG has received a major order from Chinese automobile and motorcycle...
DC-40GHz Chip Attenuators with 1.26:1 Max VSWR for Broadband... Barry Industries announces the introduction of AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY...
Astronergy wins ex-Solarworld customers Solar module manufacturer Astronergy is profiting from the favourable market conditions in the wholesale sector. The company has apparently won over a majority of electrical and photovoltaics wholesale customers who previously...
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power... The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density...
Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments