IQD and Digi-Key inks distribution deal
IQD Frequency Products, part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos group, announces they have signed a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics Through this agreement, Digi-Key will distribute IQD’s frequency products worldwide.
The IQD product line, available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key, comprises of quartz crystals, clocks oscillators, VCTCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, GPS Disciplined OCXOs, and Rubidium oscillators, a press release reads.
“In today’s world where design engineers need product immediately for their designs, the agreement with Digi-Key enables IQD’s products to be available from stock at what we know is most design engineers’ first port of call,” said Maria Shoteh, Vice President Sales at IQD Frequency Products Inc. “Digi-Key will be stocking a wide range of our products for communication, consumer, industrial, medical applications, and also our range of TS16949 automotive products.”
"We are excited to expand our partnership with Würth Elektronik eiSos and offer their IQD Frequency Products line to our global customer base, as the IQD brand is highly recognized and regarded amongst the global design community,” said David Stein, VP, Global Supply Management at Digi-Key. “We are now better able to assist the engineering public with global exposure on the Würth Elektronik eiSos product line that includes inductors and power magnetics, in addition to those looking for oscillators and other frequency control products to use in their designs and applications.”
