© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Stemmer Imaging establishes subsidiary in Austria

As of July 1, Stemmer Imaging now has its own subsidiary in Austria. In the future, customers will benefit from better support through the local office in Graz.

Following its successful IPO in February, Stemmer Imaging AG is pushing forward its ambitious growth strategy. To this end, the expert for industrial machine vision has established a 100% subsidiary in Austria. All Stemmer Imaging products and services will be available to customers from the Graz office.



"We have clearly outlined our expansion strategy and are very pleased to implement the first project. Thanks to our new subsidiary, we are in a position to serve our loyal Austrian customers locally even more efficiently and individually and to further improve our competitiveness. At the same time, our own presence in Austria serves as a basis for further organic and non-organic growth," says Christof Zollitsch, CEO of Stemmer Imaging.



Stemmer Imaging expects sales on the Austrian market offering attractive growth prospects, to increase substantially in the medium term.