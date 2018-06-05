© baloncici dreamstime.com - for illustrative purposes

Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris

The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics products, has opened a new office in Paris to better serve its growing clientele in Europe.

The opening represents an important milestone, as Reflex Photonics has been actively looking to strengthen its European offering by increasing its local presence, a press release reads.



“The opening of this office illustrates our commitment to the European market. It will enable Reflex Photonics to sustain its growth in the region and offer better support to our local customers in key sectors of aerospace/avionic, defense, and industrial markets,” Pierre Cardinal, Director of International Sales, says in the release.



The company says that this new office is a first step to ensure that Reflex Photonics is better placed to support existing and new clients across the European region.



Furthermore, the newly implemented Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) gives Reflex Photonics improved access in services and government procurement offering duty-free access to these supply chains for global business opportunities.