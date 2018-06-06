© Astronergy Business | June 06, 2018
Astronergy wins ex-Solarworld customers
Solar module manufacturer Astronergy is profiting from the favourable market conditions in the wholesale sector. The company has apparently won over a majority of electrical and photovoltaics wholesale customers who previously obtained their modules from SolarWorld.
“We’ve acquired important players in the electrical and PV wholesale sector as new customers,” reports Sebastian Mäscher, who has been Head of Sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Astronergy Solarmodule GmbH since October 2017 after leaving his role as Head of Sales Germany North at SolarWorld AG. “This also shows us that we’re on the right path with our sales strategy. We’ll be continuing to rely on distribution via strong partners in the wholesale sector, establishing a convincing market presence to close the gap created by SolarWorld.”
“The demand for high-quality solar modules manufactured in Germany is as strong as ever, and monocrystalline modules in particular are very popular. Our German production site means that we can deliver large quantities of photovoltaic modules extremely quickly — and at competitive prices, thanks to our high-volume production,” continues Mäscher.
At the beginning of this year, Astronergy upgraded the first of its five production lines to enable significantly higher throughput. This has allowed the company — a subsidiary of Chinese Chint Group — to further cut the unit costs of its modules, a press release states.
“In the Chinese Chint Group, we have a financially strong parent company which guarantees stability. That’s a crucial factor for wholesale customers too — they know that, with Astronergy, they can count on a long-term partnership,” explains Mäscher.
