IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership
Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership agreement for the worldwide distribution of IDT's RF and RF Timing solutions through RFMW's focused technical sales organisation.
RFMW Ltd. is a specialised distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialised component-engineering support,a press release reads.
"This agreement with RFMW gives our customers access to a team with RF engineering expertise that can advise on product selection and simplify the design process," said Duncan Pilgrim, vice president of IDT's RF products division. "With technical sales support and their focus on value-added services, they will allow a broader set of customers to experience our expanding portfolio of high-performance RF products.
According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW Ltd., "The addition of IDT's RF product portfolio offers our customers unique components which enhance our product offering and strategic goal of providing RF solutions from 'antenna to baseband'. RFMW strives to be the 'go-to' resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection."
