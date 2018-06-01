© dr911 dreamstime.com Business | June 01, 2018
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory
The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.
Renesas plans to complete these measures in approximately two to three years. Thee products currently manufactured on the production lines affected by this decision are scheduled to either be discontinued or to be transferred to other facilities operated by the company, according to a press release.
Back in May of 2016, the company stated that; “After recovery efforts from the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake settles down, Renesas will investigate every possible alternative, including realignment, for the Group’s 6-inch production lines.” This investigation has proceeded with the goal of establishing a manufacturing structure optimised for Renesas’ future business environment.
As a result of this investigation Renesas determined that it would be difficult to continue a rational and stable supply of products through the operation of the Yamaguchi factory and a portion of the Shiga factory (the silicon production line), and it has been decided to close the former and consolidate the latter in approximately two to three years. Worth mentioning is that the plans call for a continued operation of the compound production line of the Shiga factory.
Renesas says in the press release that the company will make every effort possible to ensure continued employment of the employees affected by the present decision.
Back in May of 2016, the company stated that; “After recovery efforts from the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake settles down, Renesas will investigate every possible alternative, including realignment, for the Group’s 6-inch production lines.” This investigation has proceeded with the goal of establishing a manufacturing structure optimised for Renesas’ future business environment.
As a result of this investigation Renesas determined that it would be difficult to continue a rational and stable supply of products through the operation of the Yamaguchi factory and a portion of the Shiga factory (the silicon production line), and it has been decided to close the former and consolidate the latter in approximately two to three years. Worth mentioning is that the plans call for a continued operation of the compound production line of the Shiga factory.
Renesas says in the press release that the company will make every effort possible to ensure continued employment of the employees affected by the present decision.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.
Bosch open technology centre in Portugal Over 200 engineers – around 100 of them new recruits – will work at the site by the end of 2018 developing sensors and software functions for automated driving at the location,
STMicro maximizes open-source 3D-printer performance STMicroelectronics’ EVALSP820-XS motor-driver board brings ST’s...
BASF inaugurates electronic-grade sulfuric acid plant in China The German chemical company has started operations at a new electronic-grade sulfuric acid...
Advanced MP achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification The distributor of electronics components and supply chain services announces that it has...
Grammer signs agreement with strategic partner Ningbo Jifeng Grammer AG concluded a comprehensive Business Combination Agreement with...
Qualcomm announces AI research organisation Qualcomm Technologies is planning to form Qualcomm AI Research, a cross-functional...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeHow Do we Increase Efficiency Across Power Electronics? There are many applications requiring a critical level of energy efficiency such as the automotive electric vehicle and LED industries. This article examines the need for increasing efficiency across power electronics.
Konrad Technologies opens new UK subsidiary offices Konrad Technologies, a provider of application specific automated test systems, expands into...
Pasternack signs RF Design as official distributor Pasternack, a provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has signed RF Design...
Alps strengthens sensor business – acquires Greina Alps Electric has signed a share purchase agreement with US-based Greina Technologies...
Electrocomponents acquires IESA Electrocomponents announces that it has reached agreement to acquire IESA, a provider of...
Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an...
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts...
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US...
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor...
Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has...
200/100/50GE speed test capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD test... Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service...
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments