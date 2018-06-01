© dr911 dreamstime.com

Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory

The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.

Renesas plans to complete these measures in approximately two to three years. Thee products currently manufactured on the production lines affected by this decision are scheduled to either be discontinued or to be transferred to other facilities operated by the company, according to a press release.



Back in May of 2016, the company stated that; “After recovery efforts from the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake settles down, Renesas will investigate every possible alternative, including realignment, for the Group’s 6-inch production lines.” This investigation has proceeded with the goal of establishing a manufacturing structure optimised for Renesas’ future business environment.



As a result of this investigation Renesas determined that it would be difficult to continue a rational and stable supply of products through the operation of the Yamaguchi factory and a portion of the Shiga factory (the silicon production line), and it has been decided to close the former and consolidate the latter in approximately two to three years. Worth mentioning is that the plans call for a continued operation of the compound production line of the Shiga factory.



Renesas says in the press release that the company will make every effort possible to ensure continued employment of the employees affected by the present decision.