Business | May 29, 2018
Fringerprint's new CFO wont start
Due to personal reasons, Pernilla Lindén will not start as Fingerprints’ CFO on June 7 as communicated as company earlier. Fingerprint Cards is now initiating a recruitment process for a new CFO.
Fingerprints’ current Group Accounting Manager, Ylva Blomén, will assume the role as Acting CFO on June 7, 2018. Ylva joined Fingerprints in her role as Group Accounting Manager in March 2016. She brings solid experience of financial controlling from several senior roles, including as CFO at Serneke, Group Financial Controller at Hexpol and as Site Controller at SCA/Essity, the company states in a press release.
