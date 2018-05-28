© Konrad Technologies

Konrad Technologies opens new UK subsidiary offices

Konrad Technologies, a provider of application specific automated test systems, expands into Northern Europe with new United Kingdom locations offering regional expertise and support in test & measurement.

Konrad-Technologies UK supports growth in automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) markets within Northern Europe. The UK operation will provide enhanced commercial and technical support to customers throughout the region, developing and deploying new innovative test solutions.



“The new business has an experienced, professional team of test and measurement engineers with backgrounds in high volume automation, wireless standards, software development and RF test. We will initially focus on markets that are aligned with KT’s existing product offerings where there are clear competitive advantages, such as test solutions used to validate ADAS systems including radar, lidar, vision and sensor fusion capabilities,” says Konrad-Technologies UK Managing Director, Robin Irwin, in a press release,



Michael Konrad continues explaining that; “The UK team’s broad experience in wireless automation provides us with the support we need to deliver quality test and measurement solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers, automotive tier 1 suppliers and the vast array of companies developing new wireless IoT technology.”



They team will also support the interests of the ADAS iiT consortium, which provides a single source for customers seeking to fully test complete autonomous vehicles in a virtual environment, as well as continuing their partnership with National Instruments as part of the NI Alliance Partner Network.