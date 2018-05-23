© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers

Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received multiple orders for the Company's Purion M medium current implanter from several power device chipmakers located in the US and Europe.

The orders include a new customer penetration as well as follow on business. The Purion M features Axcelis' solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing, and will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT market spaces. The systems are scheduled to ship in the second quarter, Axcelis states in a press release.



"We look forward to working closely with our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this growing market. The Purion platform's common and flexible architecture makes it ideally suited for this emerging application. The Purion M SiC system's proprietary source technology and "Hot" substrate handling capability provide SiC device manufacturers with uniquely differentiated high temperature implantation capability," Executive Vice President of Customer Operations, John Aldeborgh, said.