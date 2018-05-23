© pichetw dreamstime.com

Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic

With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has expanded its offerings of RF and microwave passive magnetic components.

“HiSonic’s designs, technologies and customers complement those within our Magnetics Division” said GCG CEO Don McElheny. “The synergy in our capabilities and applications will enable us to offer a broader range of innovative inductor and transformer solutions to design engineers in commercial, medical, microwave, military, space and other markets around the world.”



Terms of the deal were not disclosed but GCG has stated that HiSonic’s operations will remain in Olathe, Kansas. In addition to Olathe, GCG has four other production facilities located within the United States.