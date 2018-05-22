© first sensor Components | May 22, 2018
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada
First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series of an unnamed Canadian company in the field of machine vision for visual inspection in the industry.
The agreement – which will initially run until May 2019 – has an anticipated sales volume of around EUR 2 million. It supplements an already existing order for the packaging of image sensors for camera boards, with which almost EUR 3 million was generated last year, First sensor states in a press release.
“Today, almost every household display from mobile screens to TVs are inspected by products from
our customer to ensure an optimal visual experience for consumers”, says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler,
CEO of First Sensor AG.
The collaboration with the internationally active industrial image processing and machine vision expert has been ongoing for almost 15 years. One of the key factors for the expansion is the technological expertise of Dresdner First Sensor Microelectronic Packaging GmbH in the processing of optical sensors and in the assembly of large and long chips.
“Our expertise in handling very large sensor chips is not only the basis for many years of successful cooperation with this North American key customer, but also crucial when it comes to the further development of image-based inspection and machine vision in Industry 4.0.”
