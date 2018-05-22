© selenka dreamstime.com Products | May 22, 2018
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP solutions
MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced the availability of 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable Intellectual Property (MTP-IP) memory cores targeted for mobile and industrial applications.
This is a product release announcement by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Jointly developed with Taiwan-based Yield Microelectronics Corporation (YMC), the non-volatile MTP-IP memory core is coupled with MagnaChip’s 0.13 micron mixed signal and BCD technologies to provide global foundry customers with system-on-a-chip performance for embedded microcontrollers capable of being programmed one thousand times.
Demand for embedded and programmable Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) is growing in diverse applications, including autofocus drivers, power management ICs (PMICs) and touch control panels. NVM technology requires zero to two mask layers less than embedded Flash memory, and has a thousand-time programming/erasing capability. As a result, MTP is gaining interest as a highly competitive and cost-effective solution over One-Time Programmable (OTP) solutions. MagnaChip and YMC already have collaborated on MTP solutions in 0.35um to 0.18um tech nodes, and mass-produced a variety of products including MCUs, touch and power management ICs (PMICs).
The new version of non-volatile MTP coupled with 0.13um mixed-signal and BCD technologies offers superior performance as compared with the previous version of our MTP. The MTP solution for 0.13um mixed-signal has achieved 0.061mm2 1Kbits IP size, and due to increasing market demand, lowered the read/write operation range to 1.65V. The dual-cell and ECC designs have greatly enhanced reliability, making them well-suited solutions for auto focus ICs and have potential for applications including Touch and Security. The MTP for 0.13um BCD technology provides high-density 16K*32 MTP + 1K EEPROM IP with ECC design and 40-nanosecond (ns) high-speed access time. The two companies plan to expand this newly developed IP portfolio to meet automotive grade-1requirements, mobile device specifications and for other diverse applications.
“The continued collaboration between MagnaChip and YMC has produced greater innovation and variety in the types of MTP solutions being offered to customers,” said Daniel Huang, YMC’s President. “YMC sees its continued strategic partnership with MagnaChip as a long-term benefit to both YMC’s and MagnaChip’s customers.”
"We are delighted to continue this valuable partnership with Taiwanese IP solution leader YMC,” said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip. “We believe our collaboration will lead to even more cost-efficient, high-functioning NVM solutions to satisfy the increasingly sophisticated needs of global foundry customers for a growing number of diverse applications.”
