Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria
Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create the foundation for long-term, profitable growth".
A fully automated chip factory for manufacturing 300-millimeter thin wafers will be constructed at the Villach location in Austria alongside the existing production facility.
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon, and Dr. Sabine Herlitschka, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Austria, presented the project in Vienna. Investments totalling around EUR 1.6 billion are planned over six years. Some 400 new jobs, especially highly qualified ones, will be created by the new, highly efficient factory. Construction is scheduled to start in the first half of 2019 and production is expected to commence at the start of 2021. The additional sales potential of the new factory, given full capacity utilisation, is put at around EUR 1.8 billion a year.
“Global demand for power semiconductors is soaring. As the market and technology leader, Infineon is particularly sought-after by customers and is even growing more strongly than the market,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon. “Growth is underpinned by global megatrends such as climate change, demographic change and increasing digitisation. Electric vehicles, connected and battery-powered devices, data centres or power generation from renewable sources require efficient and reliable power semiconductors. We recognised that trend early on and so are rapidly expanding production capacities for 300-millimeter technology at our Dresden location. The new facility at Villach will help us cater for the growing demand that our customers anticipate, and continue on our path to success in the coming decade. Backed by the unique expertise we have built at our locations in Europe, we as a global company can strengthen our position on the world market long term.”
“This major investment is also a milestone for Infineon Austria economically, technologically and socially and an important step in securing the future of our high-tech site in Villach,” said Dr. Sabine Herlitschka, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies Austria. “In the fiercely competitive semiconductor industry, the new production facility sends an important signal: with the excellent know-how of our employees and our leading technologies, we are leveraging the opportunities offered by digitization and are globally competitive as a high-wage region – now and moving ahead.”
Villach is the group’s competence centre for power semiconductors and has long been an important site for innovation in Infineon’s production network. Manufacturing of power semiconductors on 300-millimeter thin wafers was developed here and then expanded into fully automated high-volume production at the Dresden location over the past years, the company writes in a press release.
Dresden is Infineon’s largest site for wafer processing (frontend) and 300-millimeter production capacities there are expected to be fully utilised by 2021. Infineon will apply the automation and digitisation concepts from Dresden at the new Villach factory and develop them together with the two locations in order to increase productivity and ensure synergies in relation to systems and processes at both.
