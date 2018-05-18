© Norwegian Coastal Administration / Kongsberg Business | May 18, 2018
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol
Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal Administration for delivery, operations and maintenance of radars to the maritime traffic service.
The agreement has a potential total value of up to NOK 250 million and a duration of up to eleven years. This is amongst the largest framework agreements the Norwegian Coastal Administration has entered into with a single supplier, a press release states. Radar is an important tool in the Norwegian Coastal Administration’s maritime traffic service. Today the Norwegian Coastal Administration has 23 radars monitoring traffic in the five service areas of the maritime traffic service.
"The Ministry of Transport and Communications has assigned us to expand the service area for our maritime traffic service, and this framework agreement is an important step in achieving this. The agreement gives us access to modern radars with good performance," says Arve Dimmen, Director of Maritime Safety at the Norwegian Coastal Administration.
“We are both proud and humble that we are a supplier to the Norwegian Coastal Administration contributing them to reach their vision of developing the Norwegian coast as the world’s safest and cleanest,” says Per-Erik Kristoffersen, President of Kongsberg Norcontrol. “It is very exciting to work with the many highly qualified personnel of the Norwegian Coastal Administration with their foresight and focus on development. This enables us as a supplier to continuously develop our products towards our goal of being leading within harbour, coastal and maritime surveillance."
The framework agreement facilitates the technical extension of the maritime traffic service area's service areas in the years to come, including in Western Norway, where the service area will be expanded by 2022 to apply the area from Fedje to Kristiansund.
In addition to maintenance and renewal of current radars, Kongsberg Norcontrol will deliver new radars in the period 2018-2027. In addition, there may be a need for even more new radars for the monitoring of traffic at the Stad ship tunnel, if it is decided to be built.
