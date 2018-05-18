© Hirose / Wikimedia Commons

Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA

Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA with immediate effect.

The global Japanese electronic connector manufacturer Hirose Electric Co. opened up offices in Europe nearly 30 years ago to compete internationally in EMEA.



Bryan joined Hirose Electric UK Ltd in December 2006 and played a roll in the amalgamation process to create one European company from the three existing operations spread across Europe.



Hirose Electric Europe B.V’s Head Quarters are based in Amsterdam and covers EMEA with three branch offices in Germany and one each in France/Italy and the UK.



Hirose Electric employs 4’319 members of staff globally. Manufacturing locations and sales offices are situated in Asia, USA and Europe.