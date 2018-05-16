© EV Group

EVG secures lithography order from VTT Technical Research Centre

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has received an order for its EVG120 automated resist processing system from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT).

An existing customer of EVG's wafer bonding and alignment systems, VTT is among the first to place an order for the newest version of the EVG120 system, which has been enhanced to provide greater reliability, throughput and process performance compared to the previous-generation platform, a press release reads.



VTT will use the new EVG120 system to increase capacity for supporting parallel R&D projects involving new and different coating materials, as well as to enable new research applications in "More than Moore" technology areas such as MEMS, optoelectronics, photonics and compound semiconductors.



"Lithography plays a vital role in the production process for devices that power our digital society," stated Heini Saloniemi, manager, process engineering, at VTT. "After a thorough product evaluation of lithography coating systems, VTT selected the EVG120 in a competitive tender, with coating uniformity and repeatability of coating thickness among the key evaluation criteria. We look forward to receiving the new EVG120 system, which will enhance our lithography process capabilities and allow us to explore new avenues of research."