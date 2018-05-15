© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Molex acquires FPGA specialist

Molex announces that the company is acquiring BittWare, Inc., a provider of computing systems featuring field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) deployed in data center compute and network packet processing applications.

“Among the foremost FPGA computing platform developers, BittWare brings an impressive breadth of board-level computing technologies, integrated systems and software expertise,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president of Molex in a press release.



According to Mark Gilliam, president of Interconnect Systems International, a Molex company, “The acquisition expands on the capabilities of Molex and its subsidiary Nallatech to address the rising demand for FPGA-based high-performance compute and network processing solutions.”



BittWare, which is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire, provides solutions based on FPGA technology from Intel (formerly Altera) and Xilinx. BittWare's FPGA solutions are used to provide the processing power for demanding applications in compute and data center, military and aerospace, government, instrumentation and test, financial services, broadcast and video.



“FPGA-based platforms have become a strategically important driver of machine learning, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, network acceleration, IoT, and other megatrends. As a Molex subsidiary, now working with Nallatech, I believe we will have the critical mass to bring new resources, better processes, and economies of scale to our valued customers and this rapidly growing industry as a whole,” said Jeff Milrod, president and CEO of BittWare.