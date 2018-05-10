© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | May 10, 2018
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC capabilities
In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for wide-temp use in embedded and IPC systems, Apacer is promoting the identification of true industrial grade wide-temp products.
This is a product release announcement by Apacer. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The global leader in industrial memory and storage has successfully penetrated the unmanned aircraft and smart transportation markets with its industrial wide-temp SSDs and DRAMs, and it now aims to make the identification of industrial wide-temp memory modules transparent. By adhering to high standards and setting market specifications, Apacer leads the industrial control market as a global pioneer.
Apacer has long insisted on using industrial-grade chips from original manufacturers in its wide-temp memory modules. With the full support of strategic partner Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apacer obtains industrial-grade chips for industrial memory from original manufacturer Samsung—making it one of the world's few memory manufacturers able to do so.
Recent failure analysis conducted on wide-temp memory modules revealed that some memory manufacturers use commercial ICs, which they sort according to their own standards and claim can operate under the industrial wide-temp range of -40°C to 85°C. These manufacturers reduce production expenses at the cost of quality and reliability.
Applications that exceed the limits defined by original IC manufacturers increase the instability and risk for smart devices, decreasing product lifespan and potentially causing malfunctions. In such cases, technical support from the original manufacturers is not obtainable. To avoid the risk of losing or damaging data due to misusing commercial IC in industrial computers, Apacer has announced default IC naming rules for memory products, clarifying IC characteristics and allowing clients and purchasers to easily identify the products that meet industrial-grade wide-temp standards.
Apacer’s industrial wide-temp SSDs and DRAMs are suitable for applications in industry, military, aerospace, and transportation fields, where conditions are often more extreme. Apacer’s wide-temp series of products, including memory chips, passive elements, and PCB, are all full-scale industrial grade. These products have passed industrial extended temperature tests and the most extreme thermal cycling test, ensuring their quality, reliability, and durability. Apacer’s industrial wide-temp SSD product line is compatible with multiple interfaces and specifications. The industrial wide-temp DRAM line includes products such as UDIMM, SODIMM, ECC UDIMM, and ECC SODIMM.
