Kyocera enters into license agreement with Bosch

Kyocera Corporation has signed a license agreement with Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, which provides Bosch with access to Kyocera’s haptic feedback technology for use in german company's automotive solutions.

Kyocera has been creating haptic technologies through its own research and development since 2008. Utilizing ergonomics and virtual reality technology that Kyocera has developed over the years as well as its proprietary haptic feedback technology, Kyocera’s HAPTIVITY technology contains a virtual reality innovation that enables real touch sensation on any human-machine interface.