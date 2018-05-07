Components | May 07, 2018
ODU-USA enters strategic agreement with Avnet
Connector solutions and cable assemblies provider, ODU, announces that the company has entered into a strategic agreement with distributor Avnet.
Effective immediately, Avnet is authorised to represent ODU-USA’s entire connector solution portfolio, including ODU MINI-SNAP and ODU MEDI-SNAP, in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“ODU-USA’s commitment is to provide the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction to all our customers,” Thomas Mittermeier, CEO and President of ODU-USA Inc., says in a press release "By offering our connector solutions via Avnet we are able to deliver an extended customer service, technical support and expertise to the market.”
