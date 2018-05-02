© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions

Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.

Hagiwara Solutions will distribute Swissbit’s flash memory cards with security features and support customers with solutions for the protection of networked industrial controls and devices in the Internet of Things in Japan, Swissbit states in a press release.



The products can secure access, data and communication on IoT/IIoT-devices and protect machines from cyber-attacks.



Hagiwara Solutions intends to use the German industrial memory cards with special firmware extensions as well as variants with an integrated smart card chip as secure element to offer solutions for urgent security requirements of Japanese developers. SD memory cards with secure element from Swissbit will allow developers of embedded systems to introduce a root of trust. This enables industrial controls and devices networked in the IIoT for secure encryption and authentication, the release continues.