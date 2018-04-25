© Luso Electronics

Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power

N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with the XL40, XL65 and XL100 series.

This is a product release announcement by Luso Electronic Products LTD. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

These ultra compact units are available in an open frame 2” x 3” package and also have 3 other packages; U chassis, fully enclosed and a Din Rail version.



With a wide operating input voltage range of 85 to 264V they can also operate as a DC/DC converter with input voltage of 120 to 370VDC. Output voltages range from 5 to 48V.



The units are convection cooled and have built in EMI filters. Features such as adjustable output voltages, 3KV reinforced isolation, an operating temp range of -40 to +85Deg C and operating altitude of 5KM make these units suitable for a wide range of applications. Together with an array of international compliance certifications they are an ideal choice for wireless networking, test and measurement, industrial control and automation requirements.



There is a choice of connector options, JST, Molex or a terminal block connector. N2 Power offer a 3 year warranty on the whole range.

Please contact Luso for pricing and to arrange a sample for evaluation.