Mercury Systems receives $16.1M follow-on order

Mercury Systems has received a USD 16.1 million follow-on order from a defence prime contractor for integrated radio frequency (RF) and digital subsystems for an advanced naval electronic support application.

The order was booked late in the company’s fiscal 2018 third quarter. Eight million of the order has already been shipped in the company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, and the balance is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



“Receiving this follow-on order is proof of our commitment as a commercial supplier to deliver affordable, pre-integrated subsystems powering the most sophisticated electronic support applications,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.



“As our adversaries attempt to exploit the electromagnetic spectrum against us, we must continue supporting our warfighters with agile, high-performance capabilities required to advance our military interests around the globe,” Thibaud added.