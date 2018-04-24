© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement

The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini automotive coaxial connectors based on the Rosenberger HFM design.

This will enable fast transmission of high data rates up to 20 Gbps, the Rosenberger HFM FAKRA-Mini system is designed for a range of existing and future automotive applications, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), navigation, infotainment and intelligent connected vehicles.



With the dual sourcing agreement, Rosenberger and Molex aims to provide a high-speed and cost-optimised intermateable interface with identical mechanical and electrical performance and features. The solution will deliver backward compatibility for the automotive market.



“Molex is excited to collaborate with Rosenberger to launch the dual-sourced HFM solution that enables high-speed data transmission fundamental to connected vehicle technology,” said Ryan Price, networking segment director, Molex. “Our shared vision is to deliver a high value, cost effective solution that provides design flexibility and backward compatibility.”



“Ensuring safety is the ultimate priority of ADAS and autonomous driving systems, and HFM connectors play a key role in processing the high data volumes from cameras, sensors, navigation sources and other external objects in real time,” said Dr. Tosja Zywietz, CEO, Rosenberger. “We are pleased to collaborate with Molex on making this next-generation coax connector widely available to the automotive industry as a quasi standard.”



There is no investment relationship between Molex and Rosenberger under the terms of the product dual-sourcing agreement.