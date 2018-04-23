© nexperia

Nexperia secures USD 800M financing

Nexperia has completed a successful round of refinancing of its current facilities with USD 800 million equivalent of senior credit facilities.

This includes a significant proportion of Revolving Credit facility. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing outstanding debt and for Capex expenditure to fund future growth, a press release states.



Comments from Frans Scheper, Nexperia’s CEO: “This is the first time that Nexperia has approached the financial markets as an independent company, so we are very pleased with the enthusiastic response. Refinancing the outstanding debt will result in significant savings and give us greater flexibility, while the extra credit will enable us to pursue our ambitions fully with investment in new facilities and manufacturing technology.”