Rheinmetall protects new naval port

The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure and includes the installation of sensor and advanced command and control technology to protect the equipment from unauthorised access, damage and sabotage.

Work will begin in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2021.



To protect the infrastructure, a network of different sensors - different day and night vision cameras, radars, proximity sensors and sonars – will be used to maintain a comprehensive picture of the situation. Furthermore, Rheinmetall is integrating monitoring technology and control systems, such as an integrated building management system, energy supply monitoring, a fire alarm system and a vessel traffic monitoring system. All information flows into the operations center from which the naval base is monitored, a press release states.