First Graphene signs MoU with SupremeSAT on miniature satellites

First Graphene has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding with SupremeSAT Ltd for the development of graphene enhanced components for the company’s Miniature Satellite Assembly Project.

SupremeSAT is working on the Project with EnduroSAT (Private) Ltd of Bulgaria. Two US-American universities are said to also join this project .



The Project will test satellite interconnectivity and data exchange between satellites and a data relay within a constellation. Initially a duo of 1.5U Cube Satellites will be assembled at SupremeSAT’s Satellite Assembling facility – Pallekele – Kandy (Sri Lanka), with hardware for the satellites, training and other variants of engineering support coming from EnduroSAT.



The partners will be collaborating with FGR to develop graphene enhanced components, for both strength and weight reduction, but also heat and radiation shielding.



The purpose of partnership between SupremeSAT and the Universities is to fix a duo of spacecraft components on board the two 1.5U CubeSat units assembled by SupremeSAT to gather vital information in the earth’s atmosphere.



A duo of UHF ground tracking stations will be deployed at Pallekele – Kandy, within the area of SupremeSAT’s existing teleport facility. Assembly of the satellites will occur within SupremeSAT’s ISO-14644-1 Class 5 laboratory facility, which is also at Pallekele.



Managing Director, Craig McGuckin said “We are excited to work with SupremeSAT on this project, which is aimed at developing low orbit, miniature satellites for the ADS – 'Automatic Dependent Surveillance' system for aircraft.”