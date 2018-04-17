© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Edwards Vacuum breaks ground on new innovation centre in Oregon

Edwards Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum and abatement solutions, has purchased an eight-acre site located on NE Century Boulevard in Hillsboro, Oregon, and has begun the process of constructing a new Technology Innovation Center in Hillsboro.

The 75'000 square foot facility will serve as the UK-based company’s North American semiconductor headquarters, a press release reads-



Scott Balaguer, vice president & general manager, Semiconductor Division North America, stated, "Our state-of-the-art innovation center and manufacturing facility is strategically located close to some of our key accounts in the Pacific Northwest, and will enable us to work closely with them, as well as other customers in North America, on R&D and continuous improvement programs. This proximity will also enable us to provide rapid service & support, as well as serve as our regional training center."



Edwards has approximately 100 employees at its current Hillsboro locations, and with consolidation expects to double in size at the new facility, which is scheduled to open in Q2 2019.



“We are excited about opening our innovation center here in Hillsboro,” said Balaguer. “Edwards is fully committed to the Northwest Region, creating jobs and participating in the local growth, as environmentally conscious corporate stewards in the neighborhood. We anticipate continued expansion on site, as we plan to design & manufacture our integrated vacuum & abatement production solutions, as well as other world-class products in our portfolio."