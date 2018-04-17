© Mouser Electronics Business | April 17, 2018
Mouser Electronics expands Mexico office
The new and expanded customer service centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, will serve local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators in the region, helping them to access the newest products and technical support for their designs.
Mouser’s business in Mexico has seen over 20% annual growth in recent years, said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. Mouser’s office will remain at the Condominio Ejecutivo Presidente, although in a much larger and more prominent space, the company states in a press release.
“Our new, much larger location will accommodate more employees as we triple our staff, up to 42 people; this includes customer service representatives and technical support representatives to better serve customers throughout Latin America in local languages, time zones and currencies,” Burr-Lonnon said. “The Mexico branch will become a Center of Excellence for our Latin American customers.”
“We are very excited about this significant expansion and see our local presence in Mexico as an important contribution to Latin America’s vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing,” said Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We look forward to better serving our Latin American customers with best-in-class local service and fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies from our 700+ manufacturer partners.”
“Our new, much larger location will accommodate more employees as we triple our staff, up to 42 people; this includes customer service representatives and technical support representatives to better serve customers throughout Latin America in local languages, time zones and currencies,” Burr-Lonnon said. “The Mexico branch will become a Center of Excellence for our Latin American customers.”
“We are very excited about this significant expansion and see our local presence in Mexico as an important contribution to Latin America’s vibrant environment for innovation, design and manufacturing,” said Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We look forward to better serving our Latin American customers with best-in-class local service and fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies from our 700+ manufacturer partners.”
EV Group starts construction of new manufacturing building EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Upper Austria
Semtech acquires US-based IC Interconnect Semtech Corporation says that the company has acquired substantially all the assets of IC...
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments