© Ampleon

200 Watt LDMOS matched input/output amplifier module speeds development of 433 MHz systems

Ampleon announced the 200 Watt BPC10M6X2S200 LDMOS-based power amplifier module suitable for use in a variety of plasma lighting, industrial heating, medical and RF cooking and defrosting applications.

This is a product release announcement by Ampleon. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Operating in the 423 MHz to 443 MHz frequency range, this compact light weigh pallet measures just 125 x 33 mm, weighs 85 g and can operate in pulsed or continuous wave modes. It has a matched 50 Ohm input and output, this making the integration process simpler and eliminates the need for any additional matching components, saving both space and costs. The amplifier also benefits from excellent ruggedness credentials and is capable of withstanding a VSWR of 10:1 for a short duration.



This high-efficiency amplifier, typically 74 %, helps keep the cooling requirements to a minimum, and its 2-stage high gain characteristic of 38 dB further eases design-in into the end-application, requiring less input signal to achieve 200 Watt at the output.



The BPC10M6X2S200 also benefits from an integrated directional coupler with detectors to control forward and reflected power.