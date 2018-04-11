© AMTC Business | April 11, 2018
Globalfoundries & Toppan extends German photomask JV
Globalfoundries and Toppan Photomasks, Inc. (TPI) has announced a multi-year extension to their Advanced Mask Technology Center (AMTC) joint venture in Dresden, Germany.
Opened in 2002, the AMTC provides GF's fabs in Dresden, Malta and Singapore with production and development masks in support of the foundry's ambitious technology roadmap. The AMTC also supports TPI customers worldwide from Dresden.
Owned equally by TPI and GF, the AMTC joint venture was previously extended in 2012 to further increase tool capability and capacity. This new extension to the agreement aims to continue the current charter for manufacturing production masks as well as developing mask technology for ever smaller geometries.
Since its inception, the output of AMTC has grown continuously with growth rates exceeding 10% in recent years. Sizable investments have enabled the AMTC to keep up with the rapid technological developments and challenges of this dynamic market sector; in 2017 alone more than EUR 100 million (USD 124 million) were invested.
"From computing to communication, and from automotive to medtech – our dual roadmap allows us to provide innovative technologies for the benefit of our customers around the world," said Geoff Akiki, World Wide Mask Operations Executive at GF. "Regardless if they choose FD-SOI with its focus on energy efficiency or FinFET with its focus on high performance, both require leading-edge lithographic masks. AMTC is a great partner and provider of those masks. We are especially pleased that the experience of AMTC will be fully utilized to support us at the leading edge of chip technology."
"Having been in place for more than 15 years, this joint venture is one of the lengthiest in the mask industry," said Mike Hadsell, TPI CEO. "This is a testament to the synergy and commitment of the partners, as well as the strength of the AMTC and Toppan Dresden team members. AMTC is truly a best-of-breed effort that has provided high-quality masks to TPI's customer base, both in Europe and globally."
AMTC was founded in 2002 by AMD, Infineon Technologies and DuPont Photomasks, which became TPI in 2005. Subsequently, GF and TPI became the ownership partners in 2009.
