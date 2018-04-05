© scanrail dreamstime.com Components | April 05, 2018
Xiaomi selects IDT's wireless charging chipset for smartphone
Integrated Device Technology (IDT) says that its latest wireless charging transmitter and receiver chipset is used in the Xiaomi Mobile flagship smartphone MI MIX 2S and wireless charging pad.
Both the Xiaomi MI MIX 2S smartphone and charging pad accessory are certified to the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) Qi charging protocol and are interoperable with other wireless charging devices on the market. The Xiaomi smartphone implements the Qi Baseline Power Profile (BPP) with a proprietary operation mode for a faster smartphone charging experience.
"IDT is proud to have been selected by Xiaomi, a leader in smartphone innovation and technology, to jointly pioneer wireless charging solutions for the China and global markets," Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Mobile Power and Sensing Division, says in a press release. "The implementation of the WPC Qi protocol in the Xiaomi flagship device brings the convenience of wireless charging to a much wider audience through their expansive retail infrastructure."
"Xiaomi is also very excited to adopt wireless power technology from IDT which is the global leader in wireless power into our MI MIX 2S smartphone and transmitter accessory pad. This is our first model to use wireless charging to bring good value and user experience to the consumer market," said Zhi Yuan Zang, product marketing director at Xiaomi. "Xiaomi products will enter a new era with wireless power."
