© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Aehr Test Systems receives follow-on order for multiple test systems

Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, has received a USD 1.5 million follow-on order from an unnamed wireless communications chipset company for multiple ABTS systems for production test and burn-in of devices used in an automotive application.

The ABTS systems are planned to ship to the company in Aehr Test’s fiscal 2019.



"This rapidly-growing fabless manufacturer of wireless communications chipset platforms for device-to-cloud communications and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications is utilizing our advanced ABTS platform for production burn-in and test to assure the reliability of devices used in critical automotive applications, including autonomous cars. The systems will be installed at sites in both China and Vietnam, two expanding locations for semiconductor manufacturing, assembly and test. Our systems have been an integral part of their production process since 2009,” says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in a press release.





Aehr Test’s ABTS family of products is based on a hardware and software platform that is designed to address not only today’s devices, but also future devices. It can test and burn-in both logic and memory devices and includes resources for high pin-count devices and configurations for high-power and low-power applications. ABTS systems can be configured with up to 72 burn-in boards, up to 320 I/O channels, 32M of test vector memory per channel and up to 16 independent device power supplies.