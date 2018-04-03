© ASE Global

ASE breaks ground on new Taiwanese factory

The semiconductor manufacturer has officially broken ground on its latest factory building – K25, located in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The building is scheduled to be completed in 2020 and the company expects to create more than 1’800 job opportunities with this new investment, a press release reads.



Advanced Semiconductor Engineering says that the K25 building will incorporate a high degree of automation, intelligent manufacturing processes and smart logistics. K25 will have a total of 355’800 square feet of floor space that will be used to research, develop and manufacture advanced semiconductor chips in applications for IoT, robotics, data science, artificial intelligence, self driving vehicles, high end graphics and more.