© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Avnet extends agreement with Nordic Semi

Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new agreement with Avnet, covering the distribution of Nordic’s Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), ANT+, IEEE 802.15.4, and 2.4GHz proprietary ultra low power (ULP) wireless connectivity solutions in the Americas.

Effective immediately, OEM customers across Europe, Asia Pacific, the U.S., Canada and Latin America will have access to Nordic’s complete range of ULP wireless connectivity hardware, firmware, development tools, and reference designs, including the recently launched Bluetooth 5 advanced multiprotocol nRF52840 System-on-Chip (SoC), and the nRF52810 SoC, an entry level Bluetooth 5 multiprotocol device, with pre- and post-sales support from Avnet’s state-of-the-art technical and supply chain optimization resources.



“Avnet has a demonstrated an exceptional ability to secure designs and sell technical products for Nordic across EMEA and Asia,” says J. Darren O’Donnell, Director of Sales, Americas, Nordic Semiconductor. “This agreement positions Nordic to fully leverage Avnet’s extensive global scale and top-notch technical expertise to accelerate deployment of our full range of ultra low power wireless solutions throughout the global IoT value chain.”



“Avnet is committed to advancing IoT innovation and supporting our customers and suppliers as they seek to build or strengthen a differentiated value proposition within this extraordinarily diverse market,” says Lynn Torrel, senior vice president, semiconductor business development, worldwide for Avnet. “We welcome the opportunity to extend our global IoT ecosystem with Nordic Semiconductor’s best-in-class wireless technology, tools and resources. We look forward to building, here in the Americas, on the momentum and collaboration our teams have worked so hard to achieve in support of our customers in EMEA and Asia.”