© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | March 30, 2018
Ultra-small step-down converters deliver industry's lowest quiescent current
System designers looking to create small and highly efficient 40V load dump-tolerant applications can now utilize the ultra-compact, pin-compatible MAX20075 and MAX20076 step-down converters from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
This is a product release announcement by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The MAX20075 and MAX20076 step-down converters offer the industry's lowest quiescent current (IQ) and comes in an ultra-small size solution with integrated compensation. This enables minimal external components that can lead up to 50% savings in board space making them ideal products for always-on automotive applications.
Customers expect always-on applications to bring them experiences richer and more compelling than ever before. However, designers are challenged with having to balance delivering advanced features with meeting size constraints, power-saving features, and high efficiency.
The MAX20075 and MAX20076 in peak current mode draw the industry's lowest IQ - just 3.5µA in the low power operating mode, which is key to meeting the stringent OEM IQ consumption requirements of 100µA per module. The converters enable low noise operation via pin-controlled spread spectrum and fixed 2.1Mhz operation to meet CISPR 25 Class 5 EMI compliance. Furthermore, added advantage of the 2.1Mhz operation and internal compensation is that it lowers the solution size and the bill of materials (BOM) compared to a non-synchronous device that operates in the AM band. The MAX20075 and MAX20076 are available with a low minimum on-time mode operation, which allows the converters to support large input-to-output conversion ratios. For example, Vbatt input to Vout of <3V at 2.1Mhz; this translates to not having to use a secondary supply, which reduces overall BOM cost by $0.30 to incorporate new functions into the design for greater flexibility. The MAX20075 and MAX20076 meet AEC-Q100, are available in a 3x3mm TDFN package, and operate over the -40°C to +125°C temperature range.
"By offering the lowest IQ in the market, the pin-compatible MAX20075 and MAX20076 presents an overall benefit to the system. This translates to higher peak efficiency and faster start-up time," said Chintan Parikh, Executive Business Manager, Automotive, Maxim Integrated. "The 3.5µA IQ offered with these buck converters are key to meeting stringent OEM quiescent current consumption requirements, which are typically as low as 100µA per module. This enables engineers to build in more processing power for more functionality and other advanced features."
The MAX20075 and MAX20076 are available at Maxim's website. MAX20075EVKIT# and MAX20076EVKIT# evaluation kits are available. Details about MAX20075: http://bit.ly/MAX20075. Details about MAX20076: http://bit.ly/MAX20076. Hi-res image: http://bit.ly/Maxim_MAX2007576_Image
- Industry's Lowest Quiescent Current: Offers 3.5µA IQ compared to traditional solutions that offer 15-30µA IQ; flexibility for more budget dispersed throughout the system; ability to support faster start-up times, consume lower power, and feature low minimum on-time operation mode
- Highest Peak Efficiency: Delivers highest peak efficiency of 91% compared to competitive solutions
- Ultra-Small Solution Size: 12-pin TDFN and side-wettable TDFN packages (3mm × 3mm) with integrated compensation enables very few external components for 50% savings in board space
- EMI mitigation: Spread spectrum control and internally fixed at 2.1Mhz assist with CISPR25 Class 5 EMI compliance; supports the increasing need for more processing power inADAS applications
