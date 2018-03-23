© Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman: Space navigation system for SSL

Northrop Grumman will deliver its Scalable Space Inertial Reference Unit (Scalable SIRU) to SSL, to enable spacecraft attitude control and sensor pointing/stabilisation.

At the heart of the Scalable SIRU is Northrop Grumman’s patented hemispherical resonator gyro, which has been used in space without a mission failure for more than 40 million operating hours, a press release states.



“Our Scalable SIRU is very well-suited for commercial satellite applications,” said Dean Ebert, vice president, navigation and positioning systems, Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. “We are committed to offering our customers a variety of options to meet their specific mission needs through our versatile Scalable SIRU family of products.”