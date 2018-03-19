© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | March 19, 2018
Screen Semiconductor Solutions team up with Axcelis Technologies
Screen Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, have entered a strategic agreement for distribution and support of Axcelis' complete Purion ion implant product line in Japan.
Under the agreement, the companies will establish a training and demonstration facility at Screen's Process Technology Center in Hikone, Japan, as well as initiate a technical collaboration focused on developing advanced process technology for emerging implant, thermal processing and wafer cleaning applications.
Tadahiro Suhara, representative director president of Screen Semiconductor Solutions, commented, "We are very excited to introduce the Purion platform's advanced ion implant technology to our Japanese customers, as well as the opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to develop next generation thermal processing capabilities through our technical collaboration. This agreement will allow us to continue to offer our customers a diversity of solutions to meet our customers' evolving technological needs."
Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "We're very pleased to announce our partnership with Screen Semiconductor Solutions, a company widely recognized for superior technology and customer satisfaction. It will enable us to bring our Purion product line to the Japan market, and provide us with strong opportunities for new customer penetrations and market share gains."
