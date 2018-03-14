© alexskopje dreamstime.com Business | March 14, 2018
Lattice's CEO to retire
Lattice Semiconductor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darin G. Billerbeck, has decided to retire and will also step down from the Company’s Board of Directors on March 16, 2018.
The Board has appointed Glen Hawk, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2015, as Interim CEO, effective March 16, 2018. The company will launch a thorough search process for a permanent CEO, including both internal and external candidates. Mr. Billerbeck will remain with the Company until May 31, 2018 to help ensure a smooth transition.
Mr. Billerbeck, President and CEO, said, “I am privileged to have led this exceptional organization and to have had the opportunity to work with this incredibly talented team. Lattice is well positioned for the future, as the Company builds on its strong core business, continues to invest in an extensive suite of solutions at the edge of the cloud, and remains focused on its strategic goals. I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure, and look forward to working with Glen to ensure a seamless transition as Lattice continues to drive a return to revenue and profitability growth, improve its cost structure, and build shareholder value.”
Mr. Hawk brings over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as Lattice’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2015. Prior to joining Lattice, Mr. Hawk was the Vice President and General Manager of the NAND solutions Group at Micron Technology, Vice President and General Manager at Numonyx, and General Manager of the Flash Products Group at Intel.
