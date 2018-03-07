© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mercury Systems to supply RF microelectronics for airborne radar application

Mercury Systems’ Radio Frequency and Microwave group has been selected by an unnamed defence prime contractor to supply SWaP-optimized, custom-engineered RF converter subsystems for an airborne tactical radar system.

The Company received an initial USD 3.5 million order to commence development, which was booked in its fiscal 2018 second quarter.



"Today's announcement reaffirms Mercury's leadership in RF sensor technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities," said Brian Hoerl, Mercury's Senior Vice President of Global Sales. "Mercury's next-generation business model enabled this strategic design win opportunity with our valued customer. We are honored to proudly support our nation's warfighters with the defense industry's most sophisticated RF microelectronics for electronic warfare, weapons and radar applications."